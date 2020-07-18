MS Dhoni just took away the series from Pakistan: Kamran Akmal lauds India’s ‘best wicket-keeper’

cricket

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:34 IST

Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal termed MS Dhoni as India’s best-ever keeper batsman. Akmal said Dhoni’s performance and ability to play match-winning innings with such consistency set him apart from the rest.

“Best wicket-keeper batsman India has ever produced, who has achieved so much for Indian cricket. It is unbelievable,” Akmal said in an interview with Sawera Pasha on YouTube.

Akmal, who played a lot of cricket against MS Dhoni when both of them were starting their international careers between 2005-2007, said maintaining an average of 50 in ODIs is an unbelievable achievement.

“To maintain a 50+ average throughout your career in ODIs and play match-winning innings continuously is very tough,” Akmal said.

Akmal, who has represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is recalled an instance when Dhoni single-handedly took away an ODI series from Pakistan.

“I remember he just took away the ODI series from Pakistan. The way he started against Pakistan in the A tour in Kenya and carry on the same performance till the end of his career is unbelievable,” added Akmal.

Though Akmal did not specify the series he was talking about in all probability, he was indicating towards the five-match ODI series in Pakistan in 2006.

Dhoni had scores of 68, 72*, 2*, and 77* in the five-match series (He did not bat in the second ODI). All of Dhoni’s half-centuries in that series which India won 4-1, came at a strike rate of well over 120. In the third ODI in Lahore, Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 46 balls to help India chase down 289 in 47.4 overs.

Notably, Dhoni had become a household name after scoring a swashbuckling 148 against Pakistan a year ago in an ODI in Visakhapatnam.

Akmal also highlighted that Dhoni is the only captain in the world to have all three ICC tournaments – ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy – under his belt.

“T20, ODI World Cup, IPL trophies, Champions Trophy, he has won everything as a captain. You get very few players like MS Dhoni in world cricket,” added Akmal.

Dhoni has been away from cricket ever since India’s exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. The former India captain was supposed to return to the cricket field as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 in March this year but the Covid-19 pandemic forced BCCI to postpone the tournament indefinitely.