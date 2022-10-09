'MS Dhoni ke daur me India aapni approach ko change kardiya. Unhone Pakistan ko side main rakh diya tha': Shahid Afridi

There was a time in their rivalry when India were on a winning spree against Pakistan. Despite their meeting hailed as a “blockbuster” and “high-octane” match, India's sheer dominance over Pakistan reduced it to a one-sided rivalry, especially in World Cup meetings. But scenario has changed of late, at least in the last 12 months, and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels that it has been all down to the approach of the present Babar Azam-led Pakistan side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until October last year, Pakistan had not defeated India in any World Cup matches - 7 in ODIs and 5 in T20Is. India shared a superior head-to-head record in Asia Cup meetings as well. But In 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan registered their first ever win against India at a World Cup match. And in the last 12 months, Pakistan have managed to beat India once again, in their two meetings in 2022 Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Sundar ko kaun replace karega phir?': BCCI endlessly trolled as Washington replaces injured Chahar for SA ODIs

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi explained that during MS Dhoni's captaincy, India had changed their approach and attitude towards Pakistan. Owing to their head-to-head dominance, Afridi opined that India had begun to sideline Pakistan and wage a competition against Australia, England and South Africa. However, he feels that things are changing with Pakistan changing their approach towards the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Agar aap India ke team ko uthake dekhe, pichle kuch aarse main, Dhoni ke daur me agar aap dekhe toh unhone aapni approach ko change kardiya. Unhone Pakistan team ko...woh joh Pakistan-India hota tha woh khatam kardiya tha. Kyunki woh continuous jeetein jaa rahein the. Unhone soch badli apne, unhone Australia, England, South Africa...uss level pe unke jo top batsmen the unhone unke saath muqabla karna shuru kardiya tha. Unhone Pakistan ko, sorry to say, side main rakh diya tha. Par aab woh cheez wapas aa rahein hain and of course wapas ayegi. Approach bohot important he to decide aap apne aap ko kis level me rakhna chahatein hain,” he said.

Pakistan will once against face India on October 23 in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON