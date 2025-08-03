MS Dhoni keeps retirement plans quiet but promises CSK will be 'quite sorted' next year: ‘We were slightly worried…’

After a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign where Chennai Super Kings finished bottom of the table, MS Dhoni, who took over the captaincy of the franchise mid-way through the season after an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, offered a clear-eyed assessment of the team’s struggles and the road ahead. Speaking at a private function, the CSK legend acknowledged the batting issues that plagued the five-time champions and revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return would be key in reviving their fortunes next season. MS Dhoni during IPL 2025(PTI)

Dhoni, who rarely makes public appearances, revealed that the team’s batting concerns should ease with Gaikwad’s return and all but confirmed the franchise’s plans to retain the stylish opener. “We are slightly worried about our batting order. But I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now,” he said.

Dhoni oversaw a turbulent campaign where CSK won just four out of 14 matches. The absence of an in-form top order left the side vulnerable throughout the tournament. Gaikwad's injury, coupled with an unsettled middle order, proved costly as CSK failed to mount any serious challenge.

The 27-year-old last played for CSK on April 8 against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. He briefly agreed to play county cricket for Yorkshire but later withdrew, citing personal reasons. He has now been named in the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, indicating his return to competitive cricket is on track.

Dhoni on CSK's prolonged struggles

Dhoni also acknowledged the franchise’s shortcomings over the past two seasons and indicated that changes were on the horizon with the IPL mini-auction coming up in December. “I won't say we (CSK) slacked off (in IPL 2025). But there were certain holes that we needed to plug in. A small auction is coming in December. Some loopholes are there, and we will try to plug those in,” he said.

With back-to-back underwhelming seasons, Dhoni said it was crucial to reflect on what went wrong and focus on course correction. “Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also,” he said.

Dhoni, however, didn't address his future with CSK. There had been a hint about Dhoni considering whether he would turn up for another season after CSK's last match of the season, where he stated that he would assess how his body recovers.