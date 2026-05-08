MS Dhoni left irritated by Ravichandran Ashwin's celebration: ‘What’s there to celebrate so much?'

Ravichandran Ashwin went on to become one of the greatest spinners in Indian cricket history, but it was the Indian Premier League that first turned him into a household name and brought him into the spotlight. Interestingly, he began his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings, spent a few years with different franchises in the middle phase of his career, and eventually returned to Chennai towards the end, bringing his journey full circle by finishing where it all started. Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed immense faith in Ashwin early in his career, with the off-spinner earning his India call-up under Dhoni’s captaincy. Ashwin later went on to establish himself as Harbhajan Singh’s successor in the Indian setup. Ravichandran Ashwin reveals how he irritated Mahendra Singh Dhoni once. (BCCI)

Reflecting on the early phase of his IPL journey with CSK, Ashwin admitted that it took him several years to fully understand the magnitude of competing in a star-studded side. The veteran off-spinner recalled how limited opportunities in the presence of legends like Muttiah Muralitharan tested his patience during his initial years in the IPL.

“It took me a long time, six or seven years, to understand the enormity of the situation. I had no other option. Muttiah Muralitharan was in the team, a legend, bowling his full quota, so I wasn’t getting chances. I didn’t play in 2008, but in 2009, I got my first game in Cape Town, against Mumbai Indians, against Sachin Tendulkar. Between 2009 and 2010, I still didn’t get many opportunities," Ashwin said on JioStar's 'The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience.

Ashwin also recalled an interesting moment from the Challenger Trophy involving legendary skipper Dhoni, a celebration that briefly annoyed the former India captain but eventually turned into a memorable stepping stone in Ashwin’s journey towards joining CSK.

"In the Challenger Trophy, I got a chance to bowl to Dhoni. Dhoni got out twice against our team. Once, he hit a shot towards deep cover and I took a diving catch. I celebrated it so much that he actually got annoyed. He was like, ‘What’s there to celebrate so much?’ I told him, ‘Getting your wicket was my dream. Maybe this will open a door for me in CSK.' The next year, I got my chance," he added.

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