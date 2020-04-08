‘MS Dhoni no longer plays PubG, he lost touch’: CSK teammate reveals

cricket

Apr 08, 2020

With the sporting world coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sportstars all over the world are having to adjust spending time at home. Several of the athletes are getting a chance to get away from their busy schedule to spend time with families, they are also adjusting training and working out schedules from their home. Several of the sportstars are also indulging in playing video games, and Esports amid the lockdown, as recently, England allrounder Ben Stokes had signed in to race in virtual F1 Grand Prox along with the likes of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Indian cricketers, too, are known to play PubG in their off days, and in a recent interview, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar revealed that CSK skipper MS Dhoni has stopped playing PubG, and is losing touch in the game.

In a video released on CSK’s official Twitter account, Chahar revealed that Dhoni has switched to “Call of Duty”. “Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now,” said Chahar.

“Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PubG but had lost touch. He couldn’t figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” he added.

