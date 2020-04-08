e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘MS Dhoni no longer plays PubG, he lost touch’: CSK teammate reveals

‘MS Dhoni no longer plays PubG, he lost touch’: CSK teammate reveals

Indian cricketers, too, are known to play PubG in their off days, and in a recent interview, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar revealed that CSK skipper MS Dhoni has stopped playing PubG, and is losing touch in the game.

cricket Updated: Apr 08, 2020 11:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni with CSK teammate Deepak Chahar.
MS Dhoni with CSK teammate Deepak Chahar.(IPL)
         

With the sporting world coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sportstars all over the world are having to adjust spending time at home. Several of the athletes are getting a chance to get away from their busy schedule to spend time with families, they are also adjusting training and working out schedules from their home. Several of the sportstars are also indulging in playing video games, and Esports amid the lockdown, as recently, England allrounder Ben Stokes had signed in to race in virtual F1 Grand Prox along with the likes of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.  

Indian cricketers, too, are known to play PubG in their off days, and in a recent interview, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar revealed that CSK skipper MS Dhoni has stopped playing PubG, and is losing touch in the game.

Also read: Ashish Nehra names captain under whom Yuvraj Singh played his best

In a video released on CSK’s official Twitter account, Chahar revealed that Dhoni has switched to “Call of Duty”. “Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now,” said Chahar.

“Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PubG but had lost touch. He couldn’t figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” he added.

Also read: Smith identifies two young Indian players as promising prospects in IPL

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to begin from March 30, was postponed to April 15th due to novel COVID-19. But with India under complete lockdown, it is a possibility that the tournament may face a cancellation this year.

