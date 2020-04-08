e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'He was impeccable': Ashish Nehra names captain under whom Yuvraj Singh played his best

‘He was impeccable’: Ashish Nehra names captain under whom Yuvraj Singh played his best

“Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj’s career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable,” Nehra said.

cricket Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Yuvraj Singh.
File photo of Yuvraj Singh.(File/Reuters)
         

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra on Tuesday talked about former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s career and said that he believes the left-hander was at his best under Dhoni’s captaincy. Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Nehra talked about Yuvraj’s man-of-the-tournament winning performance in the 2011 World Cup, and how he went on to score a ton despite being unwell during a match.

“Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj’s career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable,” he said.

Also read: Mohammad Kaif’s son reacts to 2003 World Cup INDvPAK highlights

“And in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni,” the 40-year-old added. “I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj on Tuesday said there is not enough role models in the current Indian team to look upto besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who play all three formats, adding that the line of respect for seniors has become thin.

Also read: Rohit’s wife Ritika does an Anushka, crashes Instagram live chat of husband and Yuvraj

“The difference I find between the team of ours and now is during our time seniors were very disciplined. Social media was not there so no distraction also,” Yuvraj said, answering to India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s question on what is the difference between the team he played with, winning the 2007 T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cups, and the team now under Virat Kohli.

“We had to carry ourselves in a certain way. We used to look upto our seniors as how they are behaving, talking to the media and so on. They used to lead the way. I learnt a lot. That is what we learnt from them and tell you guys also,” he added.

