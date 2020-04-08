‘Hitting Shoaib Akhtar must be easy’ - Mohammad Kaif’s son reacts to 2003 World Cup INDvPAK highlights

cricket

Former Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar was regarded as one of the most dangerous opponent for batsmen all over the world in his days. The right-armer bowled consistently at 150 kph, which left the batsmen rattled. But in 2003, during India’s match against Pakistan, the seamer had an off day, as he was hammered for 72 runs in his 10 overs for just one wicket by India batsmen.

Now, amid the lockdown, as Star Sports is showcasing the highlights of some of the best encounters between India and Pakistan, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that it was easy to hit Akhtar for boundaries.

Kaif’s son Kabir, gave the reaction after watching the 2003 World Cup highlights between the two country, as Kaif revealed on his Twitter. “Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn’t too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew! 😅#QuaranTime #LifeInLockdown pic.twitter.com/N3uiTZ0PQ7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

India had won the game, courtesy a brilliant batting performance from legend Sachin Tendulkar who struck 12 fours and a six to score 98 off 75 ball as India went about chasing the total of 275. But Tendulkar missed out on a ton, as he was dismissed by none other than Akhtar himself.

Late contributions from Kaif (35 off 60 balls), Rahul Dravid (44 of 76 balls) and Yuvraj Singh (50 off 53 balls) ensured that India chase down the hefty total with six wickets in hand and 26 balls remaining.