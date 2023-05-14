'MS Dhoni made several smart moves in IPL 2023': India legend's interesting take on MSD's captaincy, namedrops CSK star

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are aiming to become the first side to secure their berth in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. The four-time champions will meet Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No.61 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's Yellow Brigade is just one win away from entering the business end of the elite competition.

MS Dhoni before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Dhoni and Co. are only one point behind table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) on the IPL 2023 points table. Second-placed CSK can pick up to 17 or more points in the league phase of IPL 2023. Embracing the twilight phase of his legendary career, Dhoni has remained in speculation about bidding farewell to IPL cricket at season end. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have bounced back from a disastrous last season where they finished ninth with just points.

Speaking to Star Sports in the build-up to CSK's match against KKR in the IPL 2023, legendary cricketer Mithali Raj credited Dhoni for making sure Chennai remain in the hunt for the top two spots in the league standings. The former India captain also mentioned Ajinkya Rahane, who revived his career under the leadership of Dhoni at the IPL 2023.

"There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain," Mithali said.

Talking about CSK's charismatic leader amid the IPL 2023, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh urged Dhoni to extend his stay at Chepauk."MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing," Harbhajan added.

