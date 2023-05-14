Home / Cricket / Watch: Tendulkar's old video on Prabhsimran's batting performance goes viral after PBKS star hits ton vs DC in IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2023 09:50 AM IST

In the viral video, Sachin Tendulkar reflected on the batting performance of Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed a century against DC in IPL 2023.

"If you click once, you will get back-to-back matches. Then, it's in your hands to maintain your performance," Prabhsimran Singh fondly recollected Sachin Tendulkar's words of wisdom when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star was only making sporadic appearances for the Indian Premier League (IPL) giants last season. Fast forward the clock to the present, Prabhsimran has cemented his place in the PBKS playing XI after smashing a sensational century against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

Sachin Tendulkar reflected on the batting performance of Prabhsimran Singh during IPL 2020(PTI-Twitter)
The PBKS opener became Punjab's first centurion of IPL 2023 in match No. 59 of the cash-rich league at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Prabhsimran's maiden IPL ton propelled Shikhar Dhawan and Co. to an impressive win over Delhi Capitals, who became the first team to bow out from the playoff race this season. With young Prabhsimran earning plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity for his batting exploits, an old video of batting legend Tendulkar talking about the PBKS star has resurfaced on the internet.

In the viral video, the Master Blaster reflected on the batting performance of the youngster during the 2020 edition of the celebrated T20 tournament. “Prabhsimran is one to watch out for. His backlift and bat swing is free flowing. When the ball hits his bat, and the sound it creates is quite amazing,” Tendulkar lauded the PBKS in a video shared on Twitter.

Playing a brilliant knock to eliminate Delhi Capitals from the playoff race, Prabhsimran smashed 103 off 65 to help Punjab post 167-7 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran smoked six sixes and the PBKS opener struck 10 fours in his quick-fire knock against David Warner's men at Delhi. In reply, Warner and Co. mustered only 136-8 in 20 overs as the hosts lost the match by 31 runs. With the win, Dhawan's PBKS side has climbed to the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. The PBKS star was named the Player of the Match for his sizzling knock against Delhi Capitals. The 22-year-old has played 18 matches in the IPL since his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2019.

    HT Sports Desk

