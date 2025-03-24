Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MS Dhoni makes 'fluke' diving catch confession, calls it a 'sack of rice falling from the back of a truck'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2025 11:15 AM IST

MS Dhoni was shown a video from IPL 2024, where he analysed his diving catch against GT. The catch went viral last year, and was lauded by fans, experts.

MS Dhoni returned to action on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 opener. The former India cricketer showcased his fitness to fans with a sensational stumping in the match. The 43-year-old showed lightning quick hands behind the stumps, as he collected Noor Ahmad’s delivery cleanly to his right and whipped the bails off in a snap in the 11th over of the first innings, to remove MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29).

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni falls on the ground while fielding.(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni falls on the ground while fielding.(AFP)

Speaking on JioHotstar, the former CSK captain was shown a video from IPL 2024, where he analysed his diving catch against GT. The catch went viral last year, and was lauded by fans and experts.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan forgot he scored fastest ODI double ton, went back to his roots to carve road to redemption after BCCI axe

‘It’s a fluke': MS Dhoni makes special confession

But to everyone’s surprise, Dhoni confessed that it was a fluke, and joked about his fitness in the video.

“It's a fluke. If you closely monitor it, it feels like a sack of rice falling from the back of a truck. The whole thing is if we can reach with two hands, I've always been a fan of trying to take catches with two hands, and it helps. So it always feels good if you can contribute like this. But I'm not somebody who you would see dive around a lot or to take those, you know, great catches, one-handed great catches. I'm quite a safekeeper. I like to keep it that,” he said.

Dhoni also explained his love for wicketkeeping, and why he has always performed in that role. “It's a challenge, you know, and that's what makes it interesting and also the fact that if I'm not wicketkeeping, I think I'm useless on the field. Because that's where I read the game in the best possible manner. I have to be really close to the game, for the angles, to see how the bowler is bowling, how the wicket is behaving. What is the change,” he said.

“In the first six overs with the new ball, the wicket behaves differently. After that, has it changed or it remains the same, all these things, when I'm right behind the stump, I'm in a better position to judge what really is happening and then to convey to the captain as to this is what is happening, whether it's a bad delivery that has gone for a 6 or it's a good delivery that the batsman has hit for a 6. I can differentiate between the two when I'm behind the stumps,” he added.

Although, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current CSK skipper, Dhoni is still the most central figure within the team when it comes to key decisions, especially regarding reviews during a match. The wicketkeeper-batter’s experience has been handy for Gaikwad, who has been over-reliant on the former Chennai captain.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score and CSK vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score and CSK vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On