MS Dhoni offers advice on '200-strike rate' after ambling to 17-ball 16 himself: 'My advice to all youngsters...'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 21, 2025 10:17 AM IST

In Chennai Super Kings' penultimate game of the season, MS Dhoni looked out of touch, managing just 16 runs in 17 balls, comprising a solitary boundary.

IPL 2025 hasn't been the season for either MS Dhoni or the Chennai Super Kings. For the second time in IPL history, the five-time champions recorded 10 losses in a single season after Rajasthan Royals beat them by six wickets in Delhi on Tuesday. Dhoni, on the other hand, has shown considerable struggle with the bat, managing only a strike rate of 135.17 while scoring 196 runs in 13 matches.

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni scored 17-ball 16 against Rajasthan Royals(Shrikant Singh)
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni scored 17-ball 16 against Rajasthan Royals(Shrikant Singh)

In Chennai's penultimate game of the season, Dhoni looked out of touch, managing just 16 runs in 17 balls, comprising a solitary boundary. Chennai did get a strong start, riding in the fiery 20-ball 43 from 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, but failed to capitalise in the end, settling for 187 for eight in 20 overs. Rajasthan chased it down in 17.1 overs, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing a key role with his 33-ball 57, comprising four boundaries and as many sixes.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni told 'it's enough'; time to 'move on and be at peace' after CSK's poor show in IPL 2025: 'By you being there…'

Addressing the changing flavour in T20 batting, where strike rate is the most crucial figure and a higher number in the metric has been the target of emerging youngsters, Dhoni shared some advice for the Suryavanshis and the Mhatres.

Dhoni stressed the need for consistency from young batters, despite admitting that it is difficult to achieve when they are looking for 200-plus strike rates. He wants youngsters to keep their focus on reading match situations rather than hitting sixes.

"They have to try for consistency, but if you are looking for a 200-plus strike rate, then consistency is hard to get. They have the ability to hit sixes at any stage. Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise. Learn from senior players and coaching staff; it's about reading the game. This would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well," he said in the post-match presentation.

Chennai will play their final league game this season on Sunday against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
