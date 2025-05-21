MS Dhoni offers advice on '200-strike rate' after ambling to 17-ball 16 himself: 'My advice to all youngsters...'

IPL 2025 hasn't been the season for either MS Dhoni or the Chennai Super Kings. For the second time in IPL history, the five-time champions recorded 10 losses in a single season after Rajasthan Royals beat them by six wickets in Delhi on Tuesday. Dhoni, on the other hand, has shown considerable struggle with the bat, managing only a strike rate of 135.17 while scoring 196 runs in 13 matches. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni scored 17-ball 16 against Rajasthan Royals(Shrikant Singh)

In Chennai's penultimate game of the season, Dhoni looked out of touch, managing just 16 runs in 17 balls, comprising a solitary boundary. Chennai did get a strong start, riding in the fiery 20-ball 43 from 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, but failed to capitalise in the end, settling for 187 for eight in 20 overs. Rajasthan chased it down in 17.1 overs, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing a key role with his 33-ball 57, comprising four boundaries and as many sixes.

Addressing the changing flavour in T20 batting, where strike rate is the most crucial figure and a higher number in the metric has been the target of emerging youngsters, Dhoni shared some advice for the Suryavanshis and the Mhatres.

Dhoni stressed the need for consistency from young batters, despite admitting that it is difficult to achieve when they are looking for 200-plus strike rates. He wants youngsters to keep their focus on reading match situations rather than hitting sixes.

"They have to try for consistency, but if you are looking for a 200-plus strike rate, then consistency is hard to get. They have the ability to hit sixes at any stage. Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise. Learn from senior players and coaching staff; it's about reading the game. This would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well," he said in the post-match presentation.

Chennai will play their final league game this season on Sunday against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.