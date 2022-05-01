MS Dhoni opens up on IPL participation for CSK in 2023: 'You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey'

He is 40 now and will turn 41 in July. Hence the question pertaining to MS Dhoni's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest questions among all fans. He had hinted his participation in 2022 season last year and he is not just back, Dhoni has shown glimpses of his vintage self and has resumed the captaincy role as well. But will Dhoni return to IPL in 2023 for Chennai Super Kings? (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking to Danny Morrison after the toss for the IPL 2022 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni revealed that he will be back in the yellow jersey, but left a hint of curiosity with his answer.

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey [next year], whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," said Dhoni after losing the toss.

This is the first time Dhoni will be leading CSK in IPL 2022 after having passed on the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the season. However, a poor run of form both for the team and the captain urged the all-rounder to relinquish the role and hand it back to the veteran wicketkeeper.

“The kind of catches we have dropped are not the ones you can practise. With the ball, we don't want to bowl big overs, 18 runs is okay but not 24-25 runs,” Dhoni said on the current season where CSK stand ninth in the points table with just two wins in eight games so far.

Talking about the game, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. Hyderabad remained unchanged while CSK made a couple of changes in the XI.

“We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in,” he said.

