‘It’s not about a player': MS Dhoni opens up Ravindra Jadeja missing out last part of IPL 2022

Reacting on Ravindra Jadeja's absence for the final three matches of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 due to an injury, captain MS Dhoni said it is hard to replace someone like Jadeja as he allows the team management to play different combinations based on situations. Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of this IPL with a rib injury. CSK made the official announcement on Wednesday. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

"If you see somebody like Jaddu, the kind of potential he has. It's not about a player. There are certain players that allow playing certain compositions. You can work around the combination depending on the situation. He's definitely someone who helps us try different combinations. Not to forget his fielding. I don't think there is anybody who can replace him," Dhoni said at the toss in CSK's match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jadeja was appointed the CSK skipper ahead of the start of the 15th season of the cash-rich league but he decided to hand it back to Dhoni after the yellow brigade lost six out of 8 matches under his leadership.

Jadeja's form with the bat and ball wasn't great either. The star all-rounder scored only 116 runs and picked up 5 wickets in the 10 matches that he played.

CSK, meanwhile were knocked out of IPL 2022 after they lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Batting first, CSK were bowled out for a paltry 97. Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the CSK top-order as the latter lost 5 wickets in the powerplay.

The defending champions could never recover from the early blows and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs. Dhoni played a lone hand of 36 not out in a sorry looking CSK batting line-up.

In reply, Mumbai Indians huffed and puffed to their way to the 98-run target. They were at one stage tottering at 33 for 4 but an unbeaten knock from Tilak Varma and useful contributions from Hirthiik Shokeen and Tim David saw them home.

