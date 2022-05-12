'Ravindra Jadeja's career at Chennai Super Kings might have come to an end': Michael Vaughan

Is everything alright between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings? Amid reports of tension between CSK and the star all-rounder, former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed doubts over Jadeja's future with the yellow brigade. Vaughan said Jadeja's journey with CSK might have come to an end and it might be good for both him and the franchise going ahead in the Indian Premier League. (Also Read: CSK's Instagram handle unfollows Ravindra Jadeja amid rumours of rift, CEO Kasi Viswanathan reacts)

"There has to be a question mark on Jadeja's position in Chennai going forward. If he has had a bit of a fall out because of the captaincy, whether he is injured, we'll have to wait and see what that is. But it might be coming to end... Jadeja at Chennai. A change might be good for both the player and franchise," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

CSK on Wednesday announced that Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of IPL due to a rib injury. "Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday," the defending champions said in a statement.

"He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season."

Vaughan said the bubble life might have a had role in Jadeja's below-par performance both as captain and player.

"I don't know about his injury. Don't know how much he has been affected by the captaincy. I'm not too sure how much he's been affected by bubble life. You got to remember that these players in a bubble and for some players, it's just driving them mad. They just can't cope with the bubble, being restricted," he added.

Jadeja had a tumultuous IPL 2022. It marked a new beginning in his career as he was named the new CSK captain at the start of the 15th edition but things started to go southwards as soon as the tournament progressed. The pressure of captaincy started to take a toll on his performance as a player. Jadeja scored only 116 runs and took 5 wickets in the 10 matches that he played.

Worst of all, CSK lost in 6 out of the 8 matches that he captained the team before deciding to hand it back to MS Dhoni again.

