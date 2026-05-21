MS Dhoni returns to Ranchi ahead of must-win GT clash as CSK's IPL 2026 playoff hopes hang by a thread: Report

MS Dhoni hasn't played a single match this season. Initially, it was due to a calf strain, and he underwent recovery and rehabilitation to achieve full fitness. Now, ahead of their final must-win game of the season, he has suffered a thumb injury. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, he has returned home to Ranchi and will only rejoin the team if they make it to the playoffs. MS Dhoni has gone back to Ranchi. (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings face the Gujarat Titans in their final league game and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are seventh in the standings with 12 points in 13 games. A win won't get them the qualification; they also need Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders to lose heavily. CSK also need to win by a huge margin.

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'MS Dhoni not here with the team': Michael Hussey Dhoni's absence was already revealed by CSK batting coach Michael Hussey on Wednesday during the pre-match press conference.

"I can confirm Dhoni is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he’ll definitely join back up with the squad. He’s got a bit of a sore thumb. It’s recovering nicely, but he won’t be ready for this match. If we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he’ll be alright," he said.

Even though Dhoni hasn't featured in any game this season, fans have still flocked to stadiums, hoping to see him play. He was even part of the warm-up in CSK's previous game, but wasn't included in the playing XI. Every update surrounding him has become a talking point in the competition.

Over the years, Dhoni's future has been in the spotlight. The past few seasons have seen retirement rumours appear, but the CSK veteran hasn't made that announcement yet. There is still no clarity on his availability for next year. But as he hasn't announced his retirement yet, there is a chance that he will play next season. That possibility is more than enough to excite CSK fans, many of whom will hope for one more appearance from him.

Dhoni guided CSK to five titles (joint-highest with MI) and transformed them into one of the most successful teams in IPL history. Even in a season where he hasn't been in action, his presence alone continues to dominate headlines and conversations.

For now, CSK's main focus will be on qualifying for the playoffs. They need to win their final game, but that is not enough. They also need other results to go their way, and if that happens, then this could be the IPL's greatest-ever escape.