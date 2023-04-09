'He is not someone who will consistently hit sixes but...': Dhoni reveals pep talk with Rahane after CSK crush MI

A vintage batting performance from veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane put Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) to sword in match No.12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed the record-time winners by 7 wickets to extend their winning run at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. In the absence of match-winners Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, an injury-ridden CSK side rode on Rahane's brilliant half-century to crush Mumbai Indians in the first El Clasico of the new season.

Dhoni opened up about the pep talk he had with Rahane in the build-up to the El Clasico(PTI)

Making a blockbuster debut for the Chennai Super Kings, senior batter Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of the IPL 2023 to earn plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity. Lauding Rahane for his batting brilliance after the match, CSK skipper Dhoni opened up about the pep talk he had with Rahane in the build-up to the new season of the cash-rich league.

“Me and Jinks spoke right at the start and he was like what are you looking for me and I told him what I had in mind. I told him to play to his strengths. He is not someone who will consistently hit sixes but you can use your ability to manipulate the fields. He is very sound technically. I told him to go and enjoy, don't take stress and we'll back you. He batted well and he was not happy with the way he got out, that says it all,” Dhoni said at the post-match conference.

Rahane, who was not named in the recently released Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contract list, played his first match of the IPL 2023 on Saturday. Roped in by the four-time winners for INR 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction, Rahane struck a match-winning half-century in just 19 balls. Rahane's quick-fire knock of 61 off 27 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad's gritty 40 off 36 balls helped CSK in chasing their target of 158 with 11 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahane was released by former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the ex-India vice-captain picked up a hamstring injury in IPL 2022. The 34-year-old has played over 158 matches in the IPL. The veteran Indian batter has plied his trade with the likes of CSK, KKR, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the world's richest T20 league.

