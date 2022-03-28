'Dhoni’s decision has been taken keeping Team India's future in mind': Ex-PAK bowler on Jadeja being CSK's new captain

Despite the announcement of MS Dhoni stepping down as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coming as a big shock not just for the members of the franchise but also to the fans, many have backed the call to name Ravindra Jadeja as the new captain given his stellar rise in international cricket over the last few years. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria joined the bandwagon as well, but opined that the decision was "far reaching" and that Dhoni had other plans in mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni remains one of Indian Premier League's (IPL) most successful captain with fout titles - second most after Rohit Sharma - and the best win percentage for a skipper.

Tow days before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni decided to step down from the leadership role and handed over the baton to Jadeja, a decision that was entire taken by the veteran wicketkeeper, as mentioned by franchise members.

ALSO READ: 'I told Kohli there's a bowler named Bumrah, have a look. Virat said 'Leave it. What will such guys do?'': Ex-RCB player

Speaking to IANS on the captaincy call, Kaneria backed Dhoni's decision before he attempted to decode the true meaning behind this announcement.

“We all know what kind of player Dhoni is. His decisions are always correct. I think he is one of the best captains in world cricket. He has won the 50-over World Cup, he has won the T20 World Cup, he has won the Champions Trophy and has won the IPL four times for Chennai Super Kings. Apart from this, there are many matches which India won due to Dhoni’s on-field decision."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So I think giving the captaincy to Jadeja is a far-reaching decision. Look, the Indian team is a balanced one and captaining it in all formats is not an easy task. Virat Kohli was very good, but he has left captaincy. Now Rohit Sharma has to lead in all three formats. Whether one accepts this or not, captaining India in all formats of the game is a pressure job," said Kaneria.

The former Pakistan spinner feels that sooner or later India will require a player to take over the responsibility or lessen the burden on Rohit's shoulders and Jadeja could be the one. He added that Dhoni took the decision keeping the future of Indian captaincy in mind.

“Today or tomorrow, India will have to think about split captaincy. Otherwise, Rohit will be under pressure, and it’s bound to happen. If we talk about the formation of the Indian team, only a few players are sure of their place in the team and Jadeja is one of them. In such a situation, I think Dhoni’s decision has been taken keeping the future in mind," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}