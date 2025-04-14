Menu Explore
MS Dhoni’s gesture to IPL robot dog will leave you in splits, proves he is still an innocent child with hilarious move

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 09:09 PM IST

CSK skipper MS Dhoni met IPL's new robot dog, and what he did next will leave you in splits.

The ongoing IPL 2025 season has seen the introduction of a robotic dog, and it has caught the attention of players, experts and fans. The robot dog can walk, run, jump and also stand on its hind legs. The robot dog also has a camera mounted on it, and can film players. The robot dog was once again the centre of attention during LSG vs CSK in Lucknow on Monday, as the cameras shifted to MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni meets the IPL robot dog.(Twitter)
MS Dhoni meets the IPL robot dog.(Twitter)

On meeting the IPL robot dog, the CSK skipper had a hilarious response, as he simply picked it up and laid it down on the ground, making it unable to move. The hilarious gesture showed that even if Dhoni is way past 40 now, he is still innocent like a child.

Also Read: MS Dhoni pranks Rishabh Pant with shoulder push in wholesome ‘Guru-Shishya’ moment during LSG vs CSK toss

Here is the video of MS Dhoni’s epic prank on the IPL robot dog:

The camera quality used in the device planted on the robot dog is similar to ones found in an action camera, like GoPro. The IPL robot dog also filed net sessions, and followed the likes of Hardik Pandya and Danny Morrison.

It also looks like the robot dog could be used to film behind-the-scenes moments, and give fans a more unique and personal experience. Also due to its low position, the camera can spot moments which a standard camera operator can’t.

Dhoni’s jovial mood didn’t just end there, as he also pulled a prank on Rishabh Pant during the toss. When the pair met in the centre stage, along with Murali Karthik, Dhoni shoulder pushed his close friend, who was left smiling. Then in response, Pant hugged him with a beaming smile on his face.

Dhoni took over CSK’s captaincy again in their previous fixture vs KKR, due to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury. The opener has been ruled out for the entire season. But Dhoni didn’t have the best start as KKR thrashed CSK. Meanwhile, LSG have been in good form and have bagged four wins and a defeat in the ongoing season. Pant has been bad batting form, but his captaincy skills has been working for LSG.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
