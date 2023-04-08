MS Dhoni's perfect 10-year-old tweet resurfaces after Jadeja's no-look caught and bowled stunner in MI vs CSK tie

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has 8.5 million followers on Twitter, but the India legend is barely active on the platform, let alone on any social media website. His last tweet goes back to 2021, which was on strawberry farming. Yet, Dhoni has time again taken Twitter by storm with few of his old tweets which tend to resurface occasionally. Saturday was one fine occasion when a 10-year-old tweet on CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja created a buzz on Twitter after the all-rounder took a caught and bowled stunner against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2023 match. (MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

MS Dhoni; Ravindra Jadeja

It happened in the ninth over of the match when Jadeja was called to bowl his second over. Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green sent a tracer bullet straight towards the bowler. Jadeja, rather than aiming for a catch, looked to protect himself. On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney had already fallen to the ground to take cover by then. But the ball somehow just stuck into the hands of Jadeja, who had his eyes closed at the time of what turned out to be a stunner.

Moments after the crucial catch, which sent back the MI all-rounder for 12 off 11 and reduced the five-time champions to 76 for four, a 10-year-old tweet of Dhoni went viral on Twitter.

It was posted in April of 2013 where Dhoni had written: “Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.”

Here is the video of Jadeja's stunning catch…

CSK started amid a grave concern with fast bowler Deepak Chahar walking out with a hamstring injury after only his first over. But the Dhoni-led side bounced back in style even with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan going berserk in the powerplay.

After Tushar Deshpande opened the gates in the fourth over, MI lost wickets on regular intervals, which included a middle-order collpase. Jadeja struck twice, with Tilak Varma as his second victim, while Mitchell Santner picked two others - Arshad Khan and Suryakumar Yadav.

