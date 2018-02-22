MS Dhoni sheds ‘Captain Cool’ moniker, gives Manish Pandey an earful in Centurion

MS Dhoni isn’t exactly known for losing his calm. ‘Captain Cool’, as he was referred to when he was the Indian cricket team skipper, got the job done using sarcastic jibes and witty one-liners. (IND v SA 2nd T20I highlights)

But on Wednesday, MS Dhoni could be seen seething in rage in the last over of India’s innings during their second T20I clash against the South African cricket team. (IND v SA 2nd T20I full scorecard)

India had 171 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets when Dhoni took strike after Manish Pandey had taken a single off the first ball of the 20th over.

The duo had been instrumental to guide India to the modest total given the visitors had lost their fourth wicket with 90 runs on the board.

While Pandey anchored the turnaround with a 48-ball 79, which included six boundaries and three sixes, Dhoni rolled back the years as he slammed a staggering 52 off 28 deliveries, with 16 off those runs coming in the last over.

However, their efforts went in vain as South Africa chased down the 189-run target easily — Heinrich Klassen (69 off 30 balls) and JP Duminy (64 off 40 balls) helping them cross the finish line with eight balls and six wickets to spare.

Dhoni, well aware of the potential of the Proteas, thus didn’t want to waste a single opportunity to steal quick singles. Vividly upset at Manish Pandey after taking the run, Dhoni can be seen shouting at his partner, in what seemed like asking him to focus on the game and not look elsewhere while he’s at the striker’s end.

Dhoni is not happy with Manish pandey..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cr0vpVzUNc — jinen doshi (@jinendoshi) February 21, 2018

It’s unsure who got more unnerved with the act though as Dhoni followed up the swipe with a gigantic six over the cover region before hitting two consecutive boundaries of the next two balls.

He tried to go for the maximum yet again off the fifth ball of the over but could only collect two as the ball fell just short of David Miller at long-off. The double also helped him reach his half-century — his second in the T20I format.