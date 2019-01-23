MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan should have played domestic cricket ahead of Australia tour: Gautam Gambhir

Former India skipper Gautam Gambhir believes that players like MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan should have played domestic cricket before they travelled to Australia considering the fact that 2019 is a World Cup year.

While Dhoni had a brilliant run of form as the wicketkeeper-batsman was the top-scorer for his side with 193 runs,Dhawan’s struggle against the moving ball continued as he scored only 55 runs at an average of 18.

“I was a little disappointed because some of the guys should have played first-class cricket. The selectors should have pushed them to play first-class cricket. Because it’s a World Cup year, you’ve got to be in prime form. Whether it was MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu (Rayudu retired from first-class cricket earlier this season)… all those guys who went to Australia” said Gambhir in an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo.

The duo are currently part of the Indian cricket team which is currently playing New Zealand in a five-match ODI series.

India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first One-day International.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for India, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored for the hosts with 64 off 81 balls at the McLean Park.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 10:48 IST