MS Dhoni spotted limping after MI heroics, CSK coach provides update on his injury: ‘He just carries on and does…’

Legendary wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been turning back the clock with his explosive batting and wicketkeeping duties behind the stumps this season for Chennai Super Kings. The 42-year-old continues to play as a starter and not as an Impact player which has worked well for newly-appointed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as he has someone with a plethora of experience and excellent game awareness, who is always there to help him out with the plans. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni comes out to bat during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (IPL)

Despite his incredible effort in the middle, it seems like Dhoni is not 100 per cent as he was seen limping in the team hotel after CSK's emphatic win over arch-rivals MI at Wankhede Stadium.

A video has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhoni was seen alongside his other teammates, but the former skipper was seen struggling a bit while talking and he also took support of the side wall a bit.

The former CSK skipper was the difference maker in the mega clash against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni came out to bat with four balls left and he smashed Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes on the first three balls he faced. He scored 20 runs* off 4 balls as CSK also won the match by 20 runs.

CSK bowling consultant Eric Simmons admitted Dhoni has been struggling with his knee injury but he has battled it bravely while not showing any pain.

"Everyone else is more interested in his injuries than he is. He's one of the hardest men I've ever come across. I don't even think we know to what extent he may or may not be in pain. He just carries on and does his thing," he said after the CSK's win over MI.

"I'm sure there's some niggles. He just has that ability to ignore what it is and do what needs to be done. We're more concerned about his injuries. When I say we, I mean the public (which) is more concerned about his injuries than he is," Simmons added.

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana delivered decisive blows as CSK outgunned MI by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma making a resolute unbeaten 105.

After Dhoni hammered three consecutive sixes in the final over bowled by Hardik Pandya to race to 20 not out off just four balls to propel CSK to a huge 206 for four, Pathirana grabbed 4 for 28 to halt the chase of MI at 186 for six.