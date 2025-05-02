'MS Dhoni still has captaincy ambitions...': CSK questioned for putting Ruturaj Gaikwad in 'unsettling' situation

Former West Indies batter Daren Ganga has questioned Chennai Super Kings’ persistent reliance on MS Dhoni as captain, calling the strategy a risk for the franchise's long-term planning. The legendary skipper, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, found himself back at the helm in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out mid-season due to an elbow injury. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni greets the crowd at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

The situation has sparked renewed debate about CSK’s transition plans – or the lack thereof – and Ganga didn’t hold back while speaking during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

“Is that not a high risk for a team if you're planning for next season, you're pegging your hopes on a player who's not playing competitive cricket between IPL seasons,” Ganga said.

“Isn't that putting yourself at a disadvantage based on that player's fitness and availability to play an entire season? You find yourself back at square one, where you will be searching for a captain, a man who is not part of the entire process of strategic planning and direction for a season. So I feel you're in that constant cycle of development and not progressing.”

Ganga’s comments reflect the wider concerns about CSK's captaincy. After Dhoni stepped down in 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was handed the reins, only to return the role mid-season after underwhelming results. Dhoni then captained the side in 2023 before passing it on to Gaikwad in 2024. Yet, fate forced CSK to once again fall back on the veteran in 2025.

Ganga on Dhoni's place in XI

Despite his criticism of the captaincy situation, Ganga made it clear that Dhoni still warrants a place in the playing XI.

“Yes. I surely think with the big option of the fact that he's put himself forward and what we've seen from him as a wicketkeeper and a batter at the back end of innings, he can command himself on that team,” he said.

“But my biggest question is, should he be considered a captain in that squad when you 18 years from the start of him leading the side. We all agree theoretically that it's sport, it's cyclical, and leadership has a shelf life.”

“But I feel having a guy like Ruturaj Gaikwad and, in the past, Ravindra Jadeja in that sort of unsettling situation where it seems that MS still has ambitions of captaincy is not a good situation to be in. I've been in that situation before. It is very unsettling for you when you know that there's someone behind you who still has ambitions. But it is being shown as though he is not interested,” he added.