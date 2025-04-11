‘MS Dhoni still world’s best keeper-batter, not just in IPL; Rohit Sharma one proper hit away from centuries': Clarke

Michael Clarke and Stephen Fleming were both addressing the press. The former was in Mumbai answering questions on a Zoom call, the latter was doing the same in person in Chennai. The former Australia captain had no clue what the former New Zealand skipper and current Chennai Super Kings head coach was saying and vice-versa. Without giving it a second thought, Clarke declared 43-year-old MS Dhoni the best keeper-batter in the world five years after his retirement. Minutes later, Fleming broke the news of Dhoni's return as CSK captain in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in Chennai. Rohit Sharma , right, greets MS Dhoni(AP)

It was a co-incidence, make no mistake but isn't it thrilling to realise how often it happens around Dhoni?

"He's still the best wicketkeeper in the game. In my opinion, not just in the IPL, but in the game of cricket, he's still the best wicketkeeper. So, he's already adding his wicket-keeping and his leadership to this Chennai team, which is so important. If he can make runs, that's a bonus. And he looks to be batting extremely well," said JioStar expert Clarke.

Dhoni is always a leader, wherever he plays but now that he is back as a designated leader, two years after he his decision to let it go for the second time in the IPL, the expectations and scrutiny would be higher than ever.

"I think it's about winning. I think at the end of the day, Chennai needs to do whatever it takes to win," Clarke said.

Dhoni has not been in the news for all the right reasons this year. His batting order, which has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now, has hurt CSK more than favouring them. Dhoni did come out to bat at No.5 in their last match against PBKS but by then, the required rate had touched almost 17 runs per over. His 12-ball 27 wasn't enough.

"There was a no ball above the waist board, and it went to review, and it was called a fair ball. If that... And Dhoni just hit a six and a four. So, if that stays a no ball above the waist and then Dhoni hits a boundary off the free hit, I think the result could have been a lot different. So, that tells me they're one ball away from victory, really, or certainly getting closer to victory. So, yeah, I think you just do whatever it takes to win," Clarke said.

Dhoni is no stranger to scrutiny. He was seen in his usual mood in the practice session at the Chepauk, but now that he is back as CSK captain for the second time in the middle of the season—he had to take over the reins from Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022—much more will be expected of him.

Clarke backs Rohit Sharma to come good

Former Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma, who has crossed the 400 runs tally only once in the last nine years of the Indian Premier League, has failed in all four games so far this season.

"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar," Clarke said.

"It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred. I think it's going to take one decent innings. It might be a 40, it might be a 60.”

Once Rohit gets the momentum, the current phase will just pass, feels Clarke.

"He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form,” he said.

"We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time that, yeah, you're allowed to miss out on a couple of games. But class is permanent."

When asked whether the presence of too many leaders is hamp[ering MI's progress, Clarke said it is always an advantage to have such an experienced set-up.

"There's no such thing as too much leadership. I think the more experience, the more leaders you have around you as a captain, the better for you. Yes, one person is in charge, one person is the captain.

But support when you're under pressure is very important. So I think the leadership in that Mumbai team is important to see them continue to find a way to win games of cricket and get into the playoff part of this year's IPL."