‘MS Dhoni tapped on my gloves...’: Shivam Dube recalls moment before MSD unleashed carnage vs MI at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings star Shivam Dube recalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's heroics on Sunday night in the mega clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. It took him just four balls to be the difference-maker in one of the most-anticipated clashes of the season. Dhoni came out to bat in the last over and he smashed the first three balls for a hat-trick of sixes which completely enthralled Wankhede and shifted the momentum in CSK's favour. He remained unbeaten on 20 off just 4 balls as the hammering he inflicted on MI skipper Hardik Pandya shattered his confidence a bit. MS Dhoni smashed hat-trick of sixes against Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

Dube, who witnessed the mayhem from the other end, recalled it and said Dhoni was all ready for those final four balls of the innings when he arrived in the middle.

“He just walked in and he tapped on my gloves. I had no words to talk with him because I think he knows everything over here, what’s gonna happen. So, I think he was ready for everything and that four balls were like for me it was, I was in the sky,” Dube said in a video posted by CSK on social media.

Sunday’s knock against MI was certainly special for Dube and the southpaw shared his feelings during an interaction with Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Dube also played the crucial knock of 66 runs* of 38 balls. The southpaw smashed the MI pacer for big hits all around the park as CSK posted a formidable 206/4 on the scoreboard. Dube smashed 10 fours and two sixes during his unbeaten stay in the middle.

“First of all the knock was good for me but important was winning in Mumbai, playing against them. So that was much more special because two best teams are playing. So, it is something different for me. Yeah, it was a good knock, I enjoyed it especially I met Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) today on the 22 yards. So, it was amazing for me,” Dube said.

Dube shared a 90-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikdwad as he also revealed their approach during the partnership and said that the skipper made it clear to him not to go after Jasprit Bumrah as it could have backfired.

“I think I had a simple plan. I knew they are gonna come to me hard because they wanted my wicket. So, they are gonna get the best bowlers. So, playing (Jasprit) Bumrah, Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) told me don’t go hard on him directly. He’s one of the best bowlers. I know he’s gonna come hard. So, I wanted my wicket to be there so that I can go to other bowlers. So, that was the plan during Bumrah came then we got to go on Hardik. So, that was special,” he added.