MS Dhoni to bowl in do-or-die match against RCB? Chennai Super Kings tease rare surprise with training video

The race for the 2024 Indian Premier League playoffs will see a blockbuster finish this week, with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings set to be a virtual knock-out for the final berth for knockouts. Only one place remains vacant after Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their name in the playoffs on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL)

The showdown between RCB and CSK is already a blockbuster encounter with the presence of two titans of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Now, factor in the high-stakes scenario where both teams are fighting tooth and nail for a crucial playoff spot, and the excitement levels soar to new heights. And it seems CSK are planning a surprise in store for the Royal Challengers, as a video on their official social media accounts has triggered a fresh wave of excitement among their fans.

The side's star wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni, could be seen bowling in the nets in the video; Dhoni has played in all of the side's matches this season despite enduring a knee injury. There are speculations over whether the ongoing season could be Dhoni's last in the tournament; if so, the match against RCB will be the former CSK captain's farewell game in the IPL.

Watch the video of Dhoni's bowling here:

Despite being in fourth place and two points ahead of RCB, the Super Kings will be wary of Faf du Plessis' men. While the Royal Challengers have a home advantage, their surge in form over the past few weeks has been incredible. After a forgettable first half of the season, during which they lost six of their seven matches, RCB made a remarkable comeback and is on a five-match winning streak.

CSK do have a higher net run rate than RCB, meaning the latter will need to win by 18 runs or in 18.1 overs (assuming a first-innings score of 200 in 20 overs). There is a rain threat looming over the game, too; if it is a washout, the Super Kings will proceed to the playoffs with 15 points to their name.

MS Dhoni's swansong?

The former CSK captain played the side's last match of the group stage in Chennai earlier this week. A win in Bengaluru, however, will keep the hopes for a return to Chennai alive; the second playoff and the final are also scheduled to take place at CSK's home stadium.

This season, Dhoni has been brilliant with his batting cameos towards the ending stages of the side's innings. He has scored 136 runs in 13 matches -- including 8 not-outs -- at a brilliant strike rate of 226.67.

Dhoni was the captain of the Super Kings when they lifted the title last season, beating Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.