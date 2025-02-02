MS Dhoni to enter politics? Rajeev Shukla spills the beans: ‘Asked him once… heard he was contesting for Lok Sabha seat’

Although he has long retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni is still the most popular cricketer in India, and probably also in the world. For modern day fans, Dhoni's name eclipses those of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson etc. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 World T20, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, and he is the only skipper to win three different limited overs ICC tournaments. Rajeev Shukla spoke about MS Dhoni's relationship with politics.

It has also been a surprise for fans that the 43-year-old hasn't entered politics yet. There have been rumours in the past, but they got ruled out as mere speculation as it never materialised. It could also be due to his IPL career, as he still represents Chennai Super Kings. Although, he is not the CSK captain by name, but in terms of status he surely is.

Dhoni not entering politics could also be due to his human nature of not being in the spotlight. It is a known fact as many former players and teammates of Dhoni have publicly revealed that he doesn't carry a personal mobile and that even if they wanted to talk to him, they have to call his agent first.

BCCI vice-president spills the beans on MS Dhoni and politics

Rajeev Shukla, who is BCCI vice-president, recently opened up about Dhoni's ability to be a good politician. Speaking to BeerBiceps on YouTube, he predicted that Dhoni ‘can become a good politician’.

“I feel Dhoni can become a politician,” he said.

“It is up to him, if he will become a politician or not. Sourav, I always felt he would enter Bengal politics. Dhoni can also be good in politics. He will win easily, he is popular.

“I don't know if he will enter politics, it is purely in his hands,” he added.

The politician also revealed an interesting conversation with Dhoni, when the former India international was rumoured to contest elections. “I asked him once that I heard that he was going to contest for Lok Sabha seat, he said ‘No, no, no’,” he revealed.

When trying to explain Dhoni's distance from politics, Shukla pointed out his ‘nature to stay hidden’. “It is nature to stay hidden, he doesn't even keep a mobile phone with him. It was even hard for the BCCI selectors to approach him, as there was no mobile with him,” he said.

“It is his nature to go away from fame or whatever is his nature.

“He is not a hermit. He does things seriously, there is no lightness in it,” he added.

The 43-year-old has been retained by CSK and will be back in action for IPL 2025. He hasn't announced his IPL retirement, so the prospect of him participating in politics is a thought for the distant future.