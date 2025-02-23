MS Dhoni to watch India vs Pakistan with Sunny Deol? Champions Trophy viral video sends fans into state of frenzy

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their highly-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 fixture, in Dubai on Sunday. It is expected to be a blockbuster showdown, and cricket fans on social media have gone into a state of frenzy. For Pakistan, it will be about getting their campaign back on track, after losing their opener against New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan stare at a possible exit sign and need a miracle. (IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE) Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni during an event.(PTI)

On the other hand, India are in good form and began their campaign with a win. Due to political tensions between both countries, India didn’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament and are playing all their matches in Dubai.

The match is also expected to be the most-viewed match in the tournament this year. Fans were also informed that famous Bollywood cult hero Sunny Deol will be watching the match in the television channel’s studio. The veteran action also revealed in a teaser video that he would be watching the match with a special unnamed celebrity, which left fans dropping their own predictions.

All fans predicted that Deol would watch the match with MS Dhoni, and took to the social media platform to share their claims.

Here are the reactions:

Dhoni retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup, and has been in action only in IPL since then. He will be taking part in IPL 2025 too, but this time as an uncapped player for Chennai Super Kings.

In Champions Trophy history, India trail 2-3 vs Pakistan, and lost the last time they met, which was in the 2017 final. Meanwhile in ODIs, Pakistan lead 73-57 but have failed to win any of their last 11 completed matches in that format.

Speaking ahead of the match, India opener Shubman Gill said, “India-Pakistan has its own history. It is an exciting contest every time both teams play. If so many people get happiness by watching this rivalry, who are we to call it over-hyped or under-hyped? We go to play cricket and we try to make our team win. It is a big match, but I think the biggest match would be the finals that any team plays.”

“We have been playing some good ODI cricket. Pakistan have lost some of the matches they have played recently. By no means will we think of them as a lesser side,” he added.