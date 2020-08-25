MS Dhoni was a hero for those who came from small towns like me: Kings XI Punjab captain lavishes praise on former India captain

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:58 IST

MS Dhoni is a once in a generation cricketer. This is something which is known most by those who have had the experience of sharing the dressing room with the former India captain. Now that Dhoni has bid international cricket adieu, many of his former colleagues can only treasure the experience of having played along side him.

One of those is Kings XI Punjab captain and India batsman KL Rahul, who in a video has said that Dhoni was a hero for people like him who came from a smal town.

“It was quite an emotional moment for the whole country and for world cricket. We have all grown up wanting to be MS Dhoni. Specially for someone like me who comes from a small town, he was our hero. We always told our families look it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can always go and try and achieve your dreams,” Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League .

“I am sure I won’t have enough words to tell him . I will just give him a long hug and say thank you and probably ask him to go easy on Kings XI this time,” Rahul added.

KL Rahul made his international debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne in December 2014. Incidentally it was Dhoni’s last Test match as he announced his retirement from Test cricket after that match. Rahul went on to represent India in ODIs and T20Is and made his debut in those formats under Dhoni’s captaincy.

He last played with Dhoni in the 2019 ICC World Cup. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, by posting a video and a message on his Instagram account.

He remains India’s most successful captain across all formats and is considered a legend of the game in limited overs cricket. He is also the only international captain to win all three major ICC trophies.