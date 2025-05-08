MS Dhoni winds back years with clutch final-over six, pulls strings from non-striker’s end to script CSK's win vs KKR

It was a vintage Chennai Super Kings finish to their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night at the Eden Gardens, with the ‘men in yellow’ registering a narrow two-wicket win. Chasing 180, CSK needed eight runs off the final over when MS Dhoni took guard to face Andre Russell – and sealed the game with just one hit. MS Dhoni smashes Andre Russell for a six on the first ball of the final over that all but sealed CSK's win against KKR(IPL)

Russell fired in a low full-toss on off-stump and Dhoni, 43 but still powerful with the bat, launched it over deep mid-wicket. The Eden Gardens crowd – which had significant support for the CSK – erupted as the ball flew into the night sky.

Three balls remained. Dhoni refused a single on the next delivery. He then drove hard but straight to long-off; he ran hard for the first run, but the fielding was immaculate, disallowing the CSK skipper a chance to turn back for a second.

The single brought youngster Anshul Kamboj on strike with just a run required, but Dhoni wasn’t done. He walked up to the youngster and had a long chat with him, seemingly giving him advice on how to approach the West Indian pacer. With the field up, Russell bowled a half-volley outside off. Kamboj got forward and lofted it cleanly over mid-on. Four. Game over.

Dhoni walked straight to the rookie, smiling, as CSK pulled off another run-chase in the final over.

Watch Dhoni's six:

He finished unbeaten on 17 off 18, having added 43 crucial runs with Shivam Dube (45 off 40), who anchored the middle overs after CSK were reduced to 60/5. Dewald Brevis was the standout earlier, smashing 52 off just 25 balls — including a 30-run over off Vaibhav Arora to script CSK’s comeback.

Earlier, debutant Urvil Patel blazed a 31 off 11 after early ducks from Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway. Brevis and Dube stitched 67 vital runs, before Dhoni’s calculated finishing act.

Chennai chased down 180 with two wickets to spare, all but ending KKR's hopes for a playoff qualification.

“There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor but you have to be practical about it,” Dhoni said after the game.

“We are out of the tournament, so you give them a chance, see how they react. It is the approach, the mental toughness that you want to check,” he added, underlining CSK’s focus on bench strength and transition.