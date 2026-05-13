MS Dhoni's ticket booked on flight for Lucknow; expected to feature for CSK soon despite hat-trick of wins: Report

MS Dhoni has failed to feature in any game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 thus far, nursing a calf injury that has kept him out of the action for the IPL franchise in their bid to make a first playoff run since 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter is set to join the team as they travel to Lucknow for a match against Lucknow Super Giants, part of the travelling group for the men in yellow. MS Dhoni in a practice session with Ruturaj Gaikwad. (PTI)

With Dhoni’s conspicuous absence on the touchlines through many of CSK’s matches, even at their home venue at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, fans are eager for a chance to watch the legendary Indian captain in action – and failing that, at least in attendance at one of CSK’s games as they make a late push to qualify in the top four.

As per a Cricbuzz report, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni’s ticket was booked aboard a commercial flight heading to the Uttar Pradesh city, where CSK are preparing to face LSG on Friday night. CSK stand a chance to enter the top four of the table with a big win, having racked up three wins in a row after a shaky start to the year.

The report further claimed that Dhoni is ‘anticipated’ to feature in at least one of CSK’s remaining three group stage fixtures, even as they enter a part of the season in which every game will be seen as a must-win for the team in yellow.

Does Dhoni's presence raise question marks for CSK? Dhoni’s entry late in the batting order will re-emphasise the experience and the steel at the lower end of CSK’s batting unit, while his experience with the gloves and as a field marshal will also be a benefit to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is gradually beginning to find his voice after a start to the season which earned him plenty of criticism.

Dhoni has been present in a couple of training sessions for CSK, such as at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this season. However, he aggravated the calf injury which was originally supposed to keep him out of the first two weeks of the season, now deep into his second month on unavailability for the team.

What CSK might be slightly fearful of is upsetting a winning combination – with three wins in a row, CSK seem to have settled on an XI which brings them the most success across all bases, thanks in large part to the energy of domestic youth with players such as Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, and Prashant Veer. It is expected that one of these players will be forced to miss out if Dhoni comes into the XI.

Moreover, Sanju Samson has been the man with the gloves for CSK in the field, and will likely have to relinquish them to Dhoni, given the 44-year-old provides his greatest value behind the stumps and with his eyes on what is taking place in the match.