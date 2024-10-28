MSK Prasad serves India with 'Pujara' reminder amidst Virat Kohli's poor form: 'Missing the combination those two had'

Virat Kohli has been scrutinized for his inconsistent performances in red-ball cricket. He has scored just one half-century in the last ten Test innings. The batting maestro's form has also impacted India's recent results as they recently lost their first Test series on home soil in over a decade against New Zealand. His struggles against spin have been targetted by the opposition on turning tracks, which was also the case in Pune when Mitchell Santner dismissed Kohli in both innings for 9 and 17. Kohli's numbers have significantly dropped since 2020, and he has scored just two centuries in Test cricket in the last four years. He has been dismissed by the spinners 21 times in home Tests since 2021. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara has rescued India on numerous occasions in Test.(Reuters)

Ex-BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad suggested that the former India captain's form has now become a concern for the team as they are missing the combination of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in red-ball cricket.

"Hundred percent. If you look at the way he performed in the 2018 series, on one side he brought aggression into batting and on the other side (Cheteshwar) Pujara was holding the fort. So we are missing the combination those two had, caution with aggression," MSK told Star Sports.

Prasad recalled the time when Pujara and Kohli used to provide stability and a sense of calmness to the Indian batting line-up, with one player showcasing solid defence and one showing aggression. However, Pujara has been out of India's scheme of things since last year's World Test Championship final.

"Pujara was playing solidly on one side and Virat got aggression from the other end. The way Virat batted, he inspired everyone else. So the form of the most premier batter is definitely a cause for concern, that too with the ICC Test Championship and the points system that's there," the former India selector added.

‘Virat Kohli definitely shines against big teams’

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sunil Joshi has backed Kohli to get his mojo back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month.

"I am a hundred percent confident about the way Virat Kohli will start this tour. He might not have scored runs here (in India), but Virat Kohli definitely shines against big teams and on big occasions," Joshi said.

He further suggested that Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul will also make a big impact alongside Kohli on the Australia tour.

"We have seen that earlier and will see it going forward as well. However, for me, apart from Virat, the batters who could make the most impact are Sarfaraz and KL Rahul," Joshi observed.