Mukesh Kumar bombarded with hate for donning Virat Kohli's No. 18 in England; BCCI pummeled for ‘disrespect’

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was shown no mercy on social media after a picture of him wearing Virat Kohli's No. 18 jersey in India A's first unofficial Test match against the England Lions at the St Lawrence Ground, in Canterbury. He was bombarded on the internet with hate messages while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was called out for "disrespecting" Kohli. Mukesh Kumar (right) donned Virat Kohli's no. 18 jersey in India A match

Kohli retired earlier last month, ending his Test career just weeks before India's five-match tour of England. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar later revealed that the 36-year-old had already made up his mind in April.

With Kohli gone, his No. 18 jersey was up for grabs, and Bengal bowler Mukesh, who previously donned the No. 49 jersey, switched his jersey number to 18. While it is yet to be confirmed whether the switch is temporary or permanent, the viral picture of him wearing Kohli's iconic jersey number left fans enraged, who not only attacked him, but also the BCCI, saying that the former India captain "deserves the same respect" as MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. For the unversed, the Indian board had retired both their jerseys after their retirement.

Mukesh Kumar picks up three wickets vs England Lions

Mukesh failed to make the Indian Test team for the upcoming five-match series against England, but has definitely created an opportunity for a late entry in case of an injury after a promising show in the India A match thus far. The 31-year-old bowler, who has represented India in 26 matches across formats, including three appearances in Test cricket, picked up three wickets in the opening game against the Lions, as he ripped through the middle-order line-up, sparking a mini collapse on Day 3 of the game. He dismissed centurion Max Holden, before getting rid of captain James Rew and Rehan Ahmed in the same spell.