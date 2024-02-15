Mukesh Kumar released from squad hours before India vs England 3rd Test because…

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was released from India's squad ahead of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, renamed from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Mukesh, who played the second Test match in Visakhapatnam without much success - he got only one wicket and bowled the least number of overs among all the Indian bowlers - was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's XI for the all-important Test match that started on Thursday. Siraj was rested from the previous Test but has returned to the side for the next three Test matches of this series. India's Mukesh Kumar delivers a ball(AFP)

Mukesh has flown to Kolkata to link up with the Bengal squad before their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Bihar that starts on Friday at the Eden Gardens. The right-arm pacer will rejoin the Indian squad before the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi," BCCI said in an official statement.

Mukesh's role will become important towards the end of the series as India's pace spearhead Jaspirt Bumrah is likely to be rested from the fourth Test to manage his workload.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. The series is locked at 1-1 as England captain Ben Stokes is appearing in his 100th Test here.

India handed debuts to middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, a heavy scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who will replace KS Bharat in the playing eleven.

England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of young spinner Shoaib Bashir.

India XI for 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England XI for 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.