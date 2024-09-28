Mumbai batter Musheer Khan has neck fracture

KANPUR: Prolific right-hand batter Musheer Khan has suffered a fracture in the neck region and is in hospital in Lucknow after sustaining injuries in a road accident while travelling to the city for Mumbai’s Irani Cup tie against Rest of India starting on Tuesday. Mumbai batter Musheer Khan during a recent Duleep Trophy match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Musheer, 19, was travelling from Azamgarh town in Uttar Pradesh with father and coach Naushad Khan when their car met with an accident on Friday night. The driver of the car reportedly lost control and the vehicle is said to have overturned. The in-form batter is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

The younger brother of India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz remains stable and conscious in hospital and is under observation. The medical teams of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are monitoring his condition.

“Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap has said.

The talented batter’s narrow escape comes almost two years after India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s providential escape with serious injuries after the car he was driving met with an accident and burst into flames in December 2022.

Naushad Khan also suffered minor injuries in Friday’s accident. “The doctors are waiting for scan reports to confirm whether he has suffered a fracture in his neck region and the extent of it,” said an official at the hospital who didn’t wish to be identified.

After smacking a century in a recent Duleep Trophy game, Musheer, who was training in Azamgarh with his father, was on his way to join his Mumbai teammates.

Musheer, one of India’s key players at this year’s runners-up finish in the U-19 World Cup, made a strong return to Ranji Trophy in February. In his first game for Mumbai after nearly two years, he notched up his maiden first-class double century and excelled in the Ranji final against Vidarbha with a second-innings century, helping Mumbai win a record-extending 42nd title.

Musheer has amassed 716 runs in nine first-class matches, averaging over 50, with three centuries and a half-century. MCA has not named any replacement for the batter yet and it is expected to call up Sarfaraz Khan, who is in Kanpur as part of the Indian Test squad for the second match against Bangladesh.