Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel stars for New Zealand as Pakistan fail to chase 176 in 1st Test

It was a left-arm spinner of Indian descent who brought about another one Pakistan’s batting collapses in Test cricket as New Zealand successfully defended a target of 176 runs to win the first Test at Abu Dhabi.

Ajaz Patel, playing his maiden Test for the Kiwis, picked up five wickets in the second innings as Pakistan went from 130 for 3 to 171 all out as they gifted the tourists the first Test by 4 runs. This is the second lowest Test total defended by New Zealand.

Pakistan’s opener Azhar Ali was the last batsman out for 65 as the lower order failed to put up any fight. A lot of the shots played by the Pakistani batsmen showcased lack of application and common sense.

New Zealand, who were bowled out for 153 in the first innings, conceded a 74-run first innings lead. But fighting half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling in the second innings helped the Kiwis set up somewhat of a target for the hosts to chase.

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq (45) shared a 82-run fourth-wicket stand to take Pakistan to the doorsteps of victory but that is when Ajaz Patel came into the picture and triggered a massive collapse.

The left-arm spinner ended with match figures of 7/123 to script a fairytale win for the Kiwis.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:17 IST