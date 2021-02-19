IND USA
Arjun Tendulkar bowls in the nets as under the supervision of Team India coach Ravi Shastri.(PTI)
cricket

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene reveals why they picked Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2021 auctions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:40 AM IST

Even though he has just started out his career in cricket, Arjun Tendulkar has been one of the most talked-about young cricketers in India. Being the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has got a lot of eyes on him. And a lot of pressure also. Unlike his father, Arjun is a left-arm pacer and has been performing well in the domestic circuit.

He had put his name in the auction list and it was expected that Mumbai Indians would go for him. And in the end that is exactly what happened as the defending champions picked up Arjun for his base price of 20 lakh.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the reason behind his purchase as he said that the side picked Arjun Tendulkar purely on the basis of his skill sets.

Jayawardene said the stint with Mumbai Indians will be a learning process for Arjun. The former Sri Lanka skipper also said the 21-year-old left-arm medium-pacer will learn and evolve his game with time.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"I think it's going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He's still young. A very focused young man," he further said.

"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we're there to help him to do," Jayawardene added.

Arjun was also the Mumbai Indians net bowler during the IPL 2020 and was the last player to be bought in the IPL auction on Thursday.

"I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him. It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," said Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan during a virtual press conference.

In the players' auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians also picked up, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Piyush Chawla.

When asked about acquiring all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, Zaheer said: "He is someone who has capabilities of a good all-rounder, it is all about timing, we have timed it well. Neesham has the capabilities and that is what we all think, hence the opportunity. It is all about timing, it is all about getting a chance to prove yourself."

(with ANI inputs)

Topics
arjun tendulkar mumbai indians ipl 2021 auction
