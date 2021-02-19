IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'There is a mystery to his bowling style': VVS Laxman explains SRH's strategy during IPL 2021 auctions
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
cricket

'There is a mystery to his bowling style': VVS Laxman explains SRH's strategy during IPL 2021 auctions

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman on Thursday said the addition of Kedar Jadhav will strengthen their middle-order in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad went into the Indian Premier League 2021 auctions with a set mindset as they wanted to pick specific players to provide balance to the squad. SRH decided to add a third Afghanistan spinner into their team as they picked up Mujeeb Ur Rahman for his 2 crore base price. They also wanted to bolster their middle-order and they thought Kedar Jadhav could be a good fit for them.

SRH already have the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi in their squad and Mujeeb's addition will now provide them further options in their team selection.

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman on Thursday said the addition of Kedar Jadhav will strengthen their middle-order in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

READ | Gambhir doesn't think Rajasthan Royal's 16.25 cr buy is 'anymore an X-factor'

In the players' auction held on Thursday, Hyderabad acquired Jadhav, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and J Suchith to their ranks. The side had bowed out of IPL 2020 in Qualifier 2 last year after suffering a loss against Delhi Capitals.

"Mujeeb is an experienced IPL bowler and there is a mystery to his bowling style. The other option for us was an overseas fast bowler, we felt with our fast bowling options available and the Indian talent available, we thought it would be better for us if we have a mystery spinner in our squad as it strengths our spin bowling department," said Laxman while replying to ANI query during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"We know that the IPL is meant to be in Mumbai, if we know there is wear and tear in the wicket, it gives us more flexibility. as far as Kedar Jadhav is concerned, just his experience will strengthen our middle order, we have exciting middle-order batters, in the last few years, we missed the experience in this department. Kedar is also a useful bowler, he is an international experience. I am happy that he is with us," he added.

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for 15 crore. Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of 20 lakh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for 3.2 crore.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

(with ANI inputs)

Topics
vvs laxman ipl 2021 auction ipl 2021 sunrisers hyderabad
