Mumbai Indians pacer Tymal Mills says he is fit, later deletes tweet amid rumours of Dhawal Kulkarni joining IPL squad

The speculations surrounding Dhawal Kulkarni and him likely joining the Mumbai Indians squad for the remainder of IPL 2022 has gained steam when left-arm English pacer Tymal Mill mysteriously deleted a tweet clarifying he is not injured. On Wednesday, reports had surfaced that Mills had picked up an injury and is likely to miss the remaining portion of the ongoing IPL. Later, in a tweet, Mills had mentioned that he is 'absolutely fine' and that there is no credibility in such reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have no idea who you are or where you got this information from, but you are wrong. I am perfectly fine. Please remove this post," Mills had tweeted to an account reporting his injury. However, Mills has now deleted the tweet from his handle, which makes things rather interesting.

Tymal Mills deleted this tweet. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mills has played five matches this year and picked up six wickets, but has gone wicketless in the last two games and bled 54 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants. Adding intrigue to the entire saga is Kulkarni's response to rumours of him joining the five-time champions. Kulkarni, who is currently part of the Star Sports' Hindi broadcasting panel, was originally one of the names up for grabs, along with veteran quick Ishant Sharma, as a possible replacement for the injured Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar. But it did nit result to anything as CSK opted not to have a replacement for the 29-year-old, who has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a back injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

News of Kulkarni joining the squad emerged on Wednesday when Times of India, carried out in a report that the former MI pacer would come aboard the set-up by the end of the month. He has taken 88 wickets for MI from 92 matches and was the part of franchise until previous season. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, most of MI's pacers, including Basil Thampi, Mills, Daniel Sams and Jaydev Unadkat have struggled, which has been a huge factor in the five-time champions at the bottom of the points table. They have played six matches but are yet to register a single win this season.