In what could be a major boost, the Mumbai Indians team management has left Rohit Sharma’s participation against Lucknow Super Giants to the player himself. Rohit has been out of action since Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12. Batting on 19, he injured his hamstring and had to retire hurt. Rohit has yet to regain full match fitness, although he has been travelling and training with the team. On Sunday evening, he batted for an hour and looked in fine touch, raising hopes of a comeback.

Will we ever see Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni on the same field in the same frame again?(AFP)

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With MI set to face LSG in their 10th match of the season, Rohit will decide whether he is fit enough to take the field in Mumbai on Monday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma injures groundstaff, rushes with first-aid despite being told ‘keep batting’

“Rohit Sharma to decide his own availability for tonight's game against LSG. It is understood that the team management has left the decision entirely to him Rohit was seen batting for almost an hour and going through fitness drills on the eve of the match,” Cricbuzz tweeted.

Dhoni doesn’t travel to Delhi

As if Rohit’s injury was not already a major blow for fans, there has been no positive update on MS Dhoni’s participation in the league. Dhoni suffered a calf injury just days before the start of the IPL and was ruled out for the first two weeks. More than a month later, there is still no clarity on his return.

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{{^usCountry}} Not long ago, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming dropped a ‘second injury’ bombshell about Dhoni. The situation has only added to the uncertainty, with Dhoni not even travelling with the team, making his return appear increasingly unlikely. And now, the latest update is not encouraging either. He is not part of the CSK travelling contingent for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals, although the management remains hopeful that he will feature at some stage in the IPL 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not long ago, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming dropped a ‘second injury’ bombshell about Dhoni. The situation has only added to the uncertainty, with Dhoni not even travelling with the team, making his return appear increasingly unlikely. And now, the latest update is not encouraging either. He is not part of the CSK travelling contingent for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals, although the management remains hopeful that he will feature at some stage in the IPL 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He should be available at some stage,” a senior team official told Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He should be available at some stage,” a senior team official told Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An IPL that feels much more boring than the previous 18 seasons has not been helped by the absence of Rohit and Dhoni. While Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have grabbed headlines, with 200-plus totals being chased as if it were the new normal, the presence of two IPL greats and the most successful captains could have made a difference. Rohit’s case appears hopeful, with MI having at least five matches left, but Dhoni's return at 44 now looks like a bridge too far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An IPL that feels much more boring than the previous 18 seasons has not been helped by the absence of Rohit and Dhoni. While Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have grabbed headlines, with 200-plus totals being chased as if it were the new normal, the presence of two IPL greats and the most successful captains could have made a difference. Rohit’s case appears hopeful, with MI having at least five matches left, but Dhoni's return at 44 now looks like a bridge too far. {{/usCountry}}

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