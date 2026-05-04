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Mumbai Indians tell Rohit Sharma to decide his fate against Lucknow Super Giants, hopes fade for MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians have allowed Rohit Sharma to decide his availability against Lucknow Super Giants, but MS Dhoni’s update paints a grim picture.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 02:57 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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In what could be a major boost, the Mumbai Indians team management has left Rohit Sharma’s participation against Lucknow Super Giants to the player himself. Rohit has been out of action since Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12. Batting on 19, he injured his hamstring and had to retire hurt. Rohit has yet to regain full match fitness, although he has been travelling and training with the team. On Sunday evening, he batted for an hour and looked in fine touch, raising hopes of a comeback.

Will we ever see Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni on the same field in the same frame again?(AFP)

With MI set to face LSG in their 10th match of the season, Rohit will decide whether he is fit enough to take the field in Mumbai on Monday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma injures groundstaff, rushes with first-aid despite being told ‘keep batting’

“Rohit Sharma to decide his own availability for tonight's game against LSG. It is understood that the team management has left the decision entirely to him Rohit was seen batting for almost an hour and going through fitness drills on the eve of the match,” Cricbuzz tweeted.

Dhoni doesn’t travel to Delhi

As if Rohit’s injury was not already a major blow for fans, there has been no positive update on MS Dhoni’s participation in the league. Dhoni suffered a calf injury just days before the start of the IPL and was ruled out for the first two weeks. More than a month later, there is still no clarity on his return.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Mumbai Indians tell Rohit Sharma to decide his fate against Lucknow Super Giants, hopes fade for MS Dhoni
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