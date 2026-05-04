Rohit Sharma injures groundstaff, rushes with first-aid despite being told ‘keep batting’

Whether Rohit Sharma will take any further part in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain, but one thing is beyond doubt: the respect he has for his peers and everyone involved in the game. Be it players, coaches, former cricketers or support staff, Rohit is always willing to help, and that was evident when a groundsman was accidentally struck by one of his shots. Rohit Sharma won hearts (PTI)

With Mumbai Indians all but out of the season, the team skipped Sunday’s optional training session. However, Rohit still turned up. The former MI captain, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury after playing four matches, is yet to fully recover but is working his way back to match fitness. He has come close to returning on more than one occasion, but uncertainty still surrounds his availability. Whether he features against Lucknow Super Giants remains to be seen, but regardless of that, Rohit’s class was evident when he rushed to provide first aid to the groundstaff member.

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“When Rohit Sharma sir told us to remove the off-side net, we did so and stood at the side. Just then, while I was wrapping the ripe and not paying attention to the players nearby, the ball hit me on my left knee. Rohit sir immediately came and inquired about the injury, but I told him to continue batting and not to bother. Yet, he returned with an ice pack and also sent someone to give me some medicine and a spray to put on my leg,” groundstaff Siban Biswas, 27, told mid-day.

Mixed feelings for Biswas Such injuries are not uncommon. Just last month, an elderly fan named Krishan Chand was struck in the face by a six from Priyansh Arya and was left bloodied. Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta later got in touch with the spectator and invited the 62-year-old to attend a PBKS match in Dharamsala. However, Biswas was torn between pain and joy when he got the opportunity to shake hands with Rohit.

“It was mixed feelings... though my knee was in pain, but at the same time, it feels good because I got a handshake with Rohit sir,” added Biswas.

MI are currently placed ninth in the IPL 2026 points table, with just two wins from nine matches, followed by bottom-placed LSG. Irrespective of Monday’s result, one of the two teams is set to be knocked out of Playoff contention. Hardik Pandya has already conceded defeat, admitting that “this hasn’t been our season”, and there is little to separate MI’s position from that of LSG.