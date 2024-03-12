Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field
    Live

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field

    Mar 12, 2024 7:13 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field in the Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024
    Key Events
    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024
    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 12 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
    Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
    Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

    LIVEMatch 19Delhi
    MIMIMumbai Indians
    RCBRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore
    RCB elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 12, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (WK), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh.

    Mar 12, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Priyanka Bala (WK), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humairaa Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

    Mar 12, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Toss Update

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field

    Mar 12, 2024 6:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
    Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes