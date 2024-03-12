Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field
- 48 Mins agoMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
- 56 Mins agoMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI
- 59 Mins agoMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Toss Update
- 27 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 12 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Mumbai Indians squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (WK), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Priyanka Bala (WK), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humairaa Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
Match 19 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.