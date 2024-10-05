Mumbai reclaim Irani Cup after 27 years

Lucknow: Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai ended a 27-year wait to lay their hands on the Irani Cup after the five-day tie against Rest of India ended in a draw at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Mumbai emerged winners on the basis of the first-innings lead. Mumbai team members pose with Irani Cup in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Mumbai’s last Irani Cup victory came in 1997-98. Since then, the domestic giants had lost eight ties, the last one in the 2015-16 season, before this win. Rest of India have the most Irani Cup wins – 30.

With Mumbai taking a 274-run overall lead by stumps on Friday, the match seemed set for a draw on resumption. Still, bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian made it truly Mumbai’s day with a gritty unbeaten 114 (150b, 10x4, 1x6) at No.8, after scoring a crucial 64 in the first innings and then taking three wickets in the Rest first innings.

Mumbai had stretched their overall lead to 450 when they declared. Acknowledging the futility of trying to chase the target in little over a session, RoI skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shook hands with Mumbai counterpart Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai, who resumed on their overnight 153/6, declared on 329/8 as soon as tailender Mohit Avasthi got to his third first-class fifty (51* -- 93b, 4x4, 1x6).

Although first-innings double centurion, Sarfaraz Khan (17), and Shardul Thakur (2) got out in quick succession, Kotian and Avasthi dashed any hopes RoI nursed of chasing a target.

Kotian, 20 overnight, showed maturity on a red clay surface, playing with soft hands to keep the ball down. Mumbai were 171/8 at one stage and an end to the innings looked almost certain before lunch, but Kotian and Avasthi stood like a rock, raising an unbroken 148-run eighth wicket stand. The only bright spot for RoI was off-spinner Saransh Jain’s fine show, taking six wickets (6/121).

It was a big moment for Mumbai, and skipper Rahane was delighted. “Winning the trophy after 27 years feels amazing. It was a red-soil wicket, but we didn’t find it difficult to play as in Mumbai we have red soil pitches almost everywhere – but adaptability was required,” he said after the match.

“There was no pressure on anyone to do anything extra. I had told the boys to stay focused on their game plan and it paid rich dividends. I would like to pick Tanush Kotian for his performances in the previous season and this match; I am sure he is a perfect all-rounder for India in the future,” Rahane said. “Players have kept themselves ready by playing in various tournaments.”

Sarfaraz Khan, declared Player-of-the-Match, said it was a team victory. “The Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup belong to everyone – from the maidan cricketers to everyone playing cricket in Mumbai,” he said.

“I follow the process well and came into the tournament with practice. You build up experience by playing in different grounds. You get knowledge on how to play on different pitches,” he said. “I have a lot to learn by being around the Test team, and can improve every facet of my game,” said Sarfaraz, who has played three Tests.

Rest skipper Gaikwad spoke of the frustration in the game. “We got three wickets in the first session (on Day 1). The partnership between Sarfaraz and Kotian took them to extend the game a little bit. Shardul walking in and adding those runs with Sarfaraz... those two partnerships were crucial, adding to our frustration,” the Maharashtra batter said.

He lauded the performances of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored 191, Dhruv Jurel, who made 93, and spinner Saransh Jain. “Abhimanyu and Dhruv batted well. Our lower order didn’t play as well as their lower order. Saransh bowled well in the second innings.”