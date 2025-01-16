Mumbai selectors to approach Rohit Sharma over Ranji Trophy availability amid continued uncertainty

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is yet to confirm his availability for the next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir but Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to take a big step as it will approach him for the selection. Rohit's sluggish form in the last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia has put him under immense pressure. The string of low scores and outside criticism forced him to drop himself from India's playing XI for the final Test match against Australia at SCG. Rohit Sharma bats during a practice session of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(PTI)

The 37-year-old is looking to put an end to his poor run with the bat after he managed a mere 31 runs in three Tests that he played against Australia. Rohit is yet to confirm his availability for the Ranji match starting on January 23, but so far, no formal discussions have taken place. However, a MCA official has asserted that the board will approach Rohit before the squad announcement.

"The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI.

The Indian skipper has already hit the ground after returning from Australia. He batted alongside Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium, and is expected to resume full-fledged training in a day or two.

After the 1-3 series loss to Australia, India head coach Gautam Gambhir also told his players to play domestic cricket to show their commitment towards red-ball game.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game. If they are available and they have the commitment to play red ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want," Gambhir said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant available for Ranji matches

Meanwhile, young Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have already made themselves available for thenext Ranji matches.

Despite an impressive show Down under, Jaiswal has decided to play Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Shubman, who tallied 93 from five innings in Australia, will be seen in action in Punjab's next match against Karnataka in Bengaluru.

Pant, whose natural aggression occasionally bordered on recklessness in Australia, will play Delhi's next match against Saurashtra. The exciting stumper-batter has not played a Ranji Trophy match since the 2017-2018 season.