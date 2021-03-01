Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage
Domestic giants Mumbai trounced Himachal Pradesh by 200 runs in their final Elite Group D game here on Monday to remain unbeaten in the league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Mumbai had won their first four matches against Delhi, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan.
Opting to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Mumbai posted an imposing 321/9, courtesy Shardul Thakur's 92, Suryakumar Yadav's 91 and Aditya Tare's 83 after a top-order failure.
Himachal were then bundled out for a meagre 121, with leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (4/31) shining with the ball.
Mumbai were teetering at 8/3 after losing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Prithvi Shaw (2) and Shreyas Iyer (2) cheaply.
While Jaiswal was caught by Praveen Thakur off Rishi Dhawan (4/84), Shaw holed out to Mayank Dagar off Vaibhav Arora. Dhawan trapped Iyer in front of wicket as Mumbai got off to a horrendous start.
It soon became 49/4, after Sarfaraz Khan (11) failed to convert his start. Then began the rescue act with the prolific Suryakumar, who toyed with the Himachal attack, striking 15 boundaries on his way to a 75-ball 91.
He found an able ally in the experienced Tare (83 off 98 balls; 6x4; 1x6) who played the perfect second fiddle as the duo forged a 99-run fifth-wicket stand to rally the innings.
After Suryakumar fell in the 31st over, Tare and Shardul added 112 runs for the sixth wicket, as they tackled the Himachal attack with ease.
Shardul, one of the heroes of the Brisbane Test against Australia, hammered six boundaries and as many sixes, as he cantered to 92 in just 57 balls.
Thanks to Shardul's hitting, Mumbai crossed the 300-run mark, but Tare's patient knock was equally important as he anchored the innings and supported the aggressors.
Chasing 322, Himachal were reeling at 4/3 after losing openers Ravi Thakur (3), Prashant Chopra (1) and Nikhil Gangta (0) cheaply, as pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2/8) and Mohit Awasthi (1/19) wreaked havoc.
While Thakur edged to wicket-keeper Tare off Kulkarni, Chopra was cleaned up by Awasthi and Gangta holed out to Sarfaraz to give Kulkarni his second.
Ekant Sen, who made a run-a-ball 21, was dismissed by spinner Shams Mulani (3/42) in the ninth over, as the team slipped to 40/4.
Brief Scores:
Mumbai 321/9 (Shardul Thakur 92, Suryakumar Yadav 91, Aditya Tare 83; Rishi Dhawan 4/84, Pankaj Jaswal 3/65) beat Himachal Pradesh 121 (Mayank Dagar 38 not out, Prashant Solanki 4/31, Shams Mulani 3/42) by 200 runs.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcus Trescothick named England's batting coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek surpasses Kohli, scores 2nd-fastest ton by Indian in List A cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test
- India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir picks between Ashwin and Harbhajan as India's best off-spinner
- India vs England: Unlike Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, there hasn't been much comparisons between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, but if it was to be done, Gautam Gambhir knows his pick.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner
- He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs
- India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet
- Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'
- India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli
- "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox