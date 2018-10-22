Mumbai yet to receive Vijay Hazare prize money, other dues

Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) administrative logjam, which also resulted in shifting of the fourth ODI against Windies from the Wankhede Stadium to Brabourne, has had an insaliburous affect on the state team.

According to a report in Times of India, the Mumbai team has yet to receive any payment associated with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In a close final Mumbai beat Delhi in the final by four wickets to win their third title and first since 2006-07.

“In normal circumstances, we should’ve received our match fee after the completion of the league stage. We were told by our manager (Arman Mallick) that we’ve to raise our invoice for the match fee with the BCCI, which will pay us directly. However, we’ll be denied our Dearness Allowance (DA) (Rs 1500 per day on tours) for now, because that is given to us by the MCA directly,” revealed a player. The total DA that a player could get is close to Rs 50,000.

The players are also unlikely to receive the Rs 20 lakh prize money for the tournament for now as that is applied via the state association unless The Board for Control for Cricket in India pays it directly to the players.

Every player receives Rs 35,000 per match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Mumbai played a total of 11 matches in the 50 over tournament.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 18:26 IST