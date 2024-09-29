Musheer Khan, father Naushad's first reaction after horrific car accident: 'Whatever we haven't got, we need to…'

Young Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan and his father, Naushad, have shared an update on their health after they suffered multiple injuries during a horrific car accident. Musheer was travelling from his hometown Azamgarh to Lucknow for the Irani Cup and met with an unfortunate road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow and sustained a "fracture in the neck region". Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan posted a video of his younger brother Musheer and father Naushad on his Instagram story.

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan, elder brother Musheer, posted a video on his Instagram story on Sunday where his father Naushad thanked everyone for their players and expressed his gratitude towards MCA and BCCI for taking care of Musheer during the tough times.

"Good evening. I first want to thank the almighty for the new life. Also to those who prayed for us. Our well-wishers and fans. Our relatives. We thank everyone. Also, we also want to express gratitude to MCA and BCCI who are taking care of Musheer. And what's for the future, that update will also be given by them. I will just say, whatever we haven't got, we need to wait for that. Whatever we have got, we have to be grateful. This is what life is," Naushad said in the video posted by Sarfaraz.

Musheer also said that he and his father are now and thanked everyone for their players.

"I want to thank Almighty for the new life. I am fine for now. My dad was there with me, he is also fine. Thankyou for your prayers," Musheer said.

Musheer to miss Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy matches

Musheer is now set to miss the upcoming Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy matches as his recovery might take some time.

Following the Irani game, Mumbai's Ranji campaign is scheduled to begin on October 11 against Baroda.

This injury is a significant setback for Musheer, who has had a remarkable start to his first-class career, scoring three centuries and a half-century in nine first-class matches.

Earlier this month, Musheer showcased his form with an impressive 181 in the Duleep Trophy against a formidable India A attack featuring Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has yet to name a replacement for Musheer in the Irani squad, which is led by Ajinkya Rahane.