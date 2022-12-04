Musheer, Shedge included in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad

Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge were among the fresh faces included in the 17-member Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad on Sunday.

Musheer and Shedge have done well for the under-25 team that has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Men's Under-25 State A Trophy with seven wins on the trot. After the group stages, Musheer was the third-highest scorer in the tournament with 464 runs in seven matches at an average of 92.80 with the help of two centuries and two fifties. Musheer was also part of Mumbai’s 21-member Ranji team for the knockouts last season but didn’t feature.

All-rounder Shedge, who has done well in local tournaments as well, took nine wickets besides contributing useful knocks with the bat in the under-25 tournament.

The team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane and includes the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Armaan Jaffer. Veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and all-rounder Shivam Dube haven’t yet recovered from the injuries they suffered before the start of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group B, will open their campaign against Andhra on December 13 before facing Hyderabad (Dec 20-24), Saurashtra (Dec 27-30), Tamil Nadu (Jan 3-6, 2023), Assam (Jan 10-13), Delhi (Jan 17-20) and Maharashtra (Jan 24-27). Mumbai lost in the final to Madhya Pradesh last season.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.

Atharva takes seven as Mumbai shoot out Meghalaya for 21

Atharva Bhosale finished with figures of 7/8 as Mumbai skittled out Meghalaya for just 21 in the second innings to win their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match by an innings and 358 runs at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli, on Sunday.

Bhosale had picked up 6/8 in the first innings in which Meghalaya were bowled out for 92. In the second innings he picked up four wickets in the 14th over. None of the Meghalaya batters got into double figures while six of them were out without opening the scoring.

Earlier, Mumbai declared their innings at 471 for six after Manan Bhatt notched up 100 off 131 balls. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, unbeaten on 218 on Day One, was dismissed for 251.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 92 & 21 in 18 overs (Atharva Bhosale 7/8) lost to Mumbai 471/6d in 80.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 251, Manan Bhatt 100) by an innings and 358 runs

Sutar's century guides CCI to victory

Chinmay Sutar's 109-ball 108 guided Cricket Club of India (CCI) to a three-wicket victory as they chased a target of 383 set by Bombay Gymkhana in the second round match of the Mumbai Police Shield on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Kevin Almeida struck an unbeaten 106 as Parsee Gymkhana beat Islam Gymkhana by nine wickets.

Brief scores: Islam Gymkhana 179 in 52.5 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 5/40) lost to Parsee Gymkhana 181/1 in 35 overs (Kevin Almeida 106*) by 9 wkts; Shivaji Park Gymkhana 137 lost to Dr DY Patil SA 139/4 in 27.2 overs (Sairaj Patil 32, Anand Bias 47*) by 6 wkts; Payyade SC 395/9 in 70 overs (Atif Attarwala 76*) beat MCA Colts 215 in 49.4 overs (Aryan Patni 55; Dev Patel 3/22, Badre Alam 3/41, Dhrumil Matkar 3/86) by 180 runs; New Hind SA 162 lost to Sind SC 163/5 in 53 overs (Atharva Chavan 48, Adeeb Usmani 47) by 5 wkts; MIG 458/5 in 70 overs (Vishant More 82) beat Karnatak SA 227 in 50.3 overs (Karan Vasodia 75, Ankit Tiwari 43; Shivaji Yadav 4/36) by 231 runs; Bombay Gymkhana 382/6 in 70 overs lost to CCI 383/7 in 68.3 overs (Chinmay Sutar 108, Akash Parkar 87*, Akash Anand 73) by 3 wkts; Mumbai Police Gymkhana 298/8 in 70 overs (Ruturaj Sane 112*; Rahul Sawant 3/81) lost to PJ Hindu Gymkhana 302/4 in 61.4 overs (Sachin Wagh 114*, Yogesh Dongre 60*) by 6 wkts; Sponsor XI 147 lost to Victory CC 149/3 in 22.4 overs (Jay Bista 88, Kaushik Chikhalikar 48) by 7 wkts.

Kenkre FC share spoils with Gokulam Kerala

Kenkre FC let their early lead slip in a 1-1 draw against Gokulam Kerala FC in their I-League match at the Cooperage ground on Sunday.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte put the hosts ahead in the third minute but a 54th-minute equaliser by Shijin Thadhayouse meant the two teams shared points. Kenkre FC, with two draws and one win in the five matches, are ninth in the 12-team league with five points.