e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo.
Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo.(AP)
         

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

“I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction,” Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily ‘Prothom Alo’.

“It will be put up online, so let’s see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people.”More than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
LIVE | Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
LIVE | Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news