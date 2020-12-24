e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘My action will speak louder than words’, says Chetan Sharma after getting appointed as BCCI’s new chairman of selectors

‘My action will speak louder than words’, says Chetan Sharma after getting appointed as BCCI’s new chairman of selectors

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the Board’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, with Sharma pipping Maninder Singh and Vijay Dahiya from the north zone.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 22:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Photo of BCCI’s new chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma
Photo of BCCI’s new chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma (Facebook)
         

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Mumbai’s Abey Kuruvilla and Odisha’s Debashish Mohanty in the five-member team.

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the Board’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, with Sharma pipping Maninder Singh and Vijay Dahiya from the north zone.

“It’s indeed a privilege for me to get an opportunity to serve Indian cricket once again. I am a man of few words and my action will speak louder than words,” Sharma, who has a five-wicket haul at Lord’s in a Test match, told PTI.

“I can only thank BCCI for this opportunity,” the 54-year-old added.

Former medium pacer Kuruvilla, who was backed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) bigwigs, was preferred over a more decorated Ajit Agarkar from the west zone.

Mohanty, a former India seamer from Odisha, was serving as junior national selector for the last two years and will remain in the committee for another couple of years only.

The selection panel also comprises former India players Sunil Joshi (south zone) and Harvinder Singh (central zone).

“The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of chairman of the senior men’s selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

Sharma represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career, the highlight of which was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup. At the age of 16, Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In